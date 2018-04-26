CLEAR celebrating start of spring with first open day

Buckhaven-based charity CLEAR will be welcoming spring with an open day at the community growing space in Omar Crescent.

The open day will take place on Sunday, April 29, starting at noon, and will feature music, food, yoga, kids sack races, a bicycle workshop and lots of advice on growing food and plants. The day marks the beginning of CLEAR’s monthly events.

Bob Taylor, chairman of CLEAR, said: “It is great to kick off our outdoor open days in such a fabulous place. We have seen this evolve from a disused park to a vibrant space with a well used polytunnel, establishing grape vine, fruit trees, bushes and willow den.”