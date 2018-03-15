Come along and be chased by a Dalek in a giant game of Dr Whodo at Kirkcaldy festival!

Although the Adam Smith Festival of Ideas will attract many intellectuals and academics to the town this weekend, there’s still plenty of room for fun and games.

And that’s just what’s in store for all on Saturday from 10am-3pm when youngsters and their families are invited along to the Adam’s Family Fun Day which will feature a bucketload of games and activities at the Adam Smith Theatre and the nearby Kirkcaldy Galleries.

Libraries staff have organised a huge game of Ludo – called Dr Whodo – where participants take part in the traditional game, trying to get around the board before a remote control Dalek catches them.

Students from St Andrews University will be inviting people to take part in some experiments on reactions using ping pong balls and plastic cups, to tie in with their studies on human development.

Peachy Keen the renewable energy company will be there with energy bikes which volunteers can pedal to make lights work and race a car around a track.

There will be digital animation workshops with Nik Balson using Lego figures to create short films.

Gabbi the Clown will entertain younger children with balloon modelling and clowning around, and there will be henna tattoos and face painting.

Families can enjoy a screening of The Lego Movie at 10.30am and Zathura: A Space Adventure at 12.30pm in the auditorium. Both screenings will be relaxed, with dimmed lighting and open doors, so they can come and go.

There will also be an exhibition on Adam Smith and demonstrations of the capabilities of 3D printers, as well as a craft corner where youngsters can design their own planets or make alien masks.

Kirkcaldy Civic Society will also be offering tours following the Adam Smith Heritage Trail, leaving from the foyer of the theatre at 10.30am, noon and 1.30pm, and lasting around an hour.

In the Kirkcaldy Galleries just across the road from the theatre there will be a Bookbug storytelling session at 10am while older children can take part in a drop-in coding club from 2-3pm.

A creative writing session for adults, organised by Fife Writes, is fully booked.

Karen Taylor, partnership and creative development manager with Fife Cultural Trust, said: “As well as the lecture and fundraising events, the Adam Smith Global Foundation wanted to have something free for the local community to enjoy, so that’s why we came up with the family fun day.

“There is a great selection of events with something for everyone to enjoy and we hope families will come along on the day and have some fun.”

> Festival guide: P16-17