Comedian Gary Meikle is coming to Fife on his new UK tour

Stand up comedian Gary Meikle is to make two appearances in Fife as part of his recently announced 2020 tour.

Following his 2019 sell-out UK tour, the award winning stand-up, not to mention viral sensation, will be returning to stages with a brand new tour across the UK this year, called ‘Surreal’ which will include dates at the Byre Theatre in St. Andrews on Sunday, June 28 before returning later in the year at the Alhambra Theatre on Saturday, November 21.

Surreal is a title that perfectly describes Meikle’s last twelve months, having started the year performing in comedy clubs and ending it selling out theatres across the globe after one of the stand-up’s videos about his daughter’s eyebrow’s went viral worldwide.

Meikle’s UK tour will span the UK for 44 dates including a performance at London’s Leicester Square Theatre in September, before he travels across the pond to perform in the US and Canada, with 2020 European dates lined up too.

Of what to expect from his new show, Gary said: “2019 had been such a surreal year for me since the videos took off, it just got a little crazy overnight.

“I’m excited to get back to stand up with this new 2020 tour and to tell audiences about how I’ve been dealing with all the madness.

“From women sending me countless pictures of their foreheads thinking I’m some sort of eyebrow connoisseur, to being stopped in the streets by people shouting ‘Hey, you’re that d**k pic guy, right?’... which isn’t something I want being broadcast in public to be honest!”

He says his journey to becoming a comedian came about by accident.

“I was a debt collector for nine years,” he says, “but because I’m small and I smile too much, they wouldn’t let me out of the office.

“I was made a part of the social committee at work and that meant I had to send out an email bulletin about all sorts of boring work stuff. So in between them to liven things up a bit, I used to write jokes.

“People would respond really well, I think that’s the first time in my life that I was told that I was funny.”

For those who’ve come to know Gary via his online rants, he warns that his live show is a bit more adult.

“I would say the videos are very PC. At live shows you can get away with a lot more than you can online.

“I always try to put out a few warnings first before my shows – if you’re coming along, it isn’t a show for snowflakes.

“I do swear, I do push the barriers a little bit. As far as I can tell the audiences absolutely love it.

“I really love the guys that come along, as most of the guys that come to my shows are dragged along by women, but they always come to my meet and greets at the end of the show and say: ‘I wasn’t expecting to like you’ or ‘I don’t like your online stuff but that has completely changed my opinion’.

“That’s just the biggest compliment I get.”