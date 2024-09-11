The nights are getting darker earlier, the weather is changing (for the most part) and the inevitable trudge to the Christmas season is nearly upon us.

But thankfully, for those of you who have some spare time before the Christmas rush, there’s a number of comedy tours set to take place in Scotland before the end of the year, from personalities many are familiar with through their TV appearances to others who have cut their teeth on the Edinburgh Fringe circuit.

We’ve picked 15 shows that still have tickets available through Ticketmaster, and are taking place later in the year to allow you to prepare for your evening of comedy.

That means despite Sarah Millican coming to the area from today, she’s not made the list - though if you want a last minute ticket to see her perform, you’d better hurry fast!

1 . John Bishop John Bishop continues his widespread UK tour throughout 2024 and 2025, but fans in Edinburgh won't need to wait until next year as he performs at the Usher Hall in Edinburgh on September 14 2024.

2 . Kane Brown Kane Brown's extended UK tour continues this month in Scotland, performing at The Stand Comedy Club in Glasgow on September 21 and then The Stand Comedy Club in Edinburgh the day after on September 22 2024.

3 . Maisie Adam Best Newcomer nominee at the 2018 Edinburgh Fringe, Maisie Adam returns to Scotland before the end of the year, with two dates - September 22 at the Queens Hall Edinburgh and October 30 2024 at The Glee Club in Glasgow.

4 . Ed Byrne Ed Byrne's vast tour of the United Kingdom comes to Scotland this month, with the comedian performing at the Rothes Hall in Glenrothes on September 19, the Alhambra Theatre in Dunfermline on September 23, Aberdeen Music Hall on October 2, Queens Hall in Edinburgh on October 3, Inverness' Eden Court Theatre on October 4 and Oban's Corran Halls on October 5 2024.