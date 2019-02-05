Comic Con event to make its Fife debut this summer

Comic Con, an event sweeping the country, is about to debut in Glenrothes at the Michael Woods Sports & Leisure Centre later this year

The organisers have joined forces with Fife-based comic artist Gary Erskine, who will be serving as the creative director for the event.

The event on June 8 takes place from 10am to 5pm and will feature more than 70 traders, cosplayers like Iron Man, Batman, Chewbacca, as well as a series of guest appearances from writers and artists at Marvel, DC, Image and 2000ad Comics. The Delorean from Back to the Future will also be parked up for those selfie opportunities.

Organiser, Ian Bonar of BGCP Comic Con, said: “We’ve had several requests to come to Fife and Glenrothes is the perfect place to launch our first Comic Con up north. We aim to provide an affordable day out which will stay with you until the next one as well as encouraging kids to get into writing and drawing via a variety of free workshops taking place at the event.

The event is suitable for all ages. Entry is £5 per person, under 10’s tickets are priced at £3 and family tickets can be purchased for £12. Tickets can be purchased at www.bgcp.co.uk.

Anyone looking for more information should visit BGCP Comic Con or Rothes Comic Con on Facebook or visit www.bigglasgowcomicpage.com.

Tickets are on sale now for this unique and certainly different day out.