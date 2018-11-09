Commemorating the 100th anniversary of the end of World War One in Fife

An exhibition to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the ending of World War 1 is being held in Fife.

‘The War To End All Wars’ offers a rare chance to examine up close the uniforms, and weapons of all the nations.

It is a unique opportunity to view part of a nationally recognised collection, gathered over the last 35 years, by Alhambra Theatre Director Bill Fletcher.

In this 100th year since the end of World War One, this display is showcased as part of commemorations to honour those countless thousands who fought and died, on all sides.

Bill said: “The exhibition is part of many commemorative events all across the UK, with a focus on Remembrance, Education, and Legacy of the First World War generation that helped shape our World as we know it today.

“I am delighted to showcase this collection, in honour of the Centenary, marking the end of The Great War.”

The exhibition will run at the Dunfermline Carnegie Library and Galleries, Queen Margaret Room, until November 19.