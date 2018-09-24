Contemporary jazz quartet Babelfish coming to Kirkcaldy

If you are a fan of contemporary jazz there is a show coming to the Adam Smith Theatre next month which will be worth seeing.

Babelfish is a contemporary jazz quartet featuring Brigette Beraha (vocals); Barry Green (piano); Chris Laurence (double bass) and Paul Clarvis (percussion) and they will be performing at the Kirkcaldy venue on Wednesday, October 3 at 7.30pm.

The group’s debut album Babelfish – which is the name of a fish that you put into your ear and translates anything into your own language – was recorded at Abbey Road for the Moletone label. It was released to great acclaim in 2012 with a UK tour that same year.

And in 2015, Babelfish released their second album Chasing Rainbows (Moletone) to rave reviews – a collection of beautiful songs in English, French, Italian or unknown language.

They have been planning a tour for 2018 followed by the release of their third album: a journey inside their favourite books through the vehicles of jazz, latin, classical, folk and improvised music.

Brigitte Beraha is an improvising vocalist and one of the leading talents on the UK Jazz scene. She is professor of jazz vocals at the Guildhall School of Music, Trinity Laban Conservatoire of Music and the Royal Welsh College of Music. She has recorded a number of critically acclaimed albums and toured extensively in the UK and beyond.

Barry Green studied classical and jazz piano at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama, London, and now plays regularly in jazz venues all over the UK. Barry is professor of jazz piano at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama.

While Chris Laurence has been the driving force behind many projects across all musical styles - classical, jazz, rock and film music. He has played with many huge names such as Sting, Sir Paul McCartney and David Gilmour. Chris recently released an album under his own name, New View.

And Paul Clarvis co-leads Orquestra Mahatma and is a professor at the Royal Academy of Music. He has worked with musicians ranging from Mick Jagger, Elton John, Nina Simone, Steve Swallow and Harrison Birtwhistle to Paul McCartney and John Taylor. He has recorded with Gordon Beck, Brian Ferry, Sam Rivers, John Adams and Michael Nyman. He also works with many London orchestras.

For tickets, visit: www.onfife.com