Craigtoun set to host new music festival

A new music festival is set to take place in Craigtoun Park this weekend.

ELAGA will feature DJ Codeko, Sigala, Rudimental, and more, during the eight-hour event.

For the first four hours, the event will showcase bands and up-and-coming pop singers, before focusing on DJs during the second half.

The festival is a student run initiative and the organisers are hoping for an attendance of around 2500 people.

Standard tickets are between £50-£65, which will give attendees access to food trucks and interactive exhibits, as well as the music.

The event will take place on Saturday, between 12-8pm, at Craigtoun Country Park.

For more details about the event, including tickets, visit www.elaga.co.uk.