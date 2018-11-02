Crail club hosts contemporary British folk band – with a Nashville twist

Crail Folk Club will welcome popular trio The Mile Roses for their next gig at Crail Town Hall on Thursday, November 8.

Born out of a musical interest in both British folk and the transatlantic connections to new country and Americana, Mile Roses are now fast gaining a reputation across the UK folk scene.

Their original songs and close three-part harmonies are accompanied by guitars, fretless bass, cittern, mandolin and fiddles.

Kate Bramley, Simon Haworth and Kari Macleod are three singer/songwriters with eclectic and diverse roots, yet somehow they seamlessly come together to create an utterly original and joyful sound.

From haunting ballads to swinging country, celtic roots to driving folk choruses, this band are guaranteed to show audiences a good night out.

Kate Bramley is a fine singer and instrumentalist, best known as fiddler and vocalist touring internationally for the Northern England folk band Jez Lowe & the Bad Pennies, as well as the folk-bluegrass fusion band Sweetgrass.

Guitarist and singer Simon Haworth played bass with Jez Lowe & the Bad Pennies from 1998 until 2004. He also played with BBC Radio 2 Folk Award winner Carlene Anglim, fiddle and Northumbrian pipes duo Tom McConville and Pauline Cato, and Northumbrian Piper Andy May.

Kari Macleod is a virtuoso fiddler, unique singer and Americana-style songwriter originally from Tain in Ross-shire, now based in Newcastle.

She released her much acclaimed debut solo album in 2016 with a series of concerts from her own band The Fugitives. She is also a fine artist whose recent commissions include the original artwork for Jez Lowe’s first novel ‘The Dillen Doll’ released in 2017.