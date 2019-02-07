Creedence Clearwater Reimagined recreate sounds of Woodstock in St Andrews

In celebration of the 50th Anniversary year of the legendary Woodstock Festival, The Byre Theatre welcomes a brand-new production showcasing one of the greatest and most important bands on the planet.

Creedence Clearwater Reimagined will play the music of Creedence Clearwater Revival at the St Andrews theatre on Friday, February 8, at 7.30pm.

Using original vintage gear and authentic costumes, this high energy show faithfully recreates the true sound and feel of CCR in their height of fame. With classics such as Fortunate Son, Bad Moon Rising, Proud Mary, Have You Ever Seen The Rain? and many more, Creedence Clearwater Reimagined will transport you back to the birth of roots rock.

For tickets, call the box office on 01334 475 000, or go to The Byre Theatre