Cupar Museum to open this weekend with new exhibition

The Cupar Museum and Heritage Centre is opening for its new season tomorrow (Saturday).

The highlight this year is an exhibition titled ‘Work and War Horses 1914-1918’, which is on loan from the Royal Highland Society.

This will be on display until August, when the centre’s World War I exhibition will be reinstalled ahead of the centenary of the Armistice.

The Story of Cupar display has also been enhanced.

Two other display cases will be used for ‘An ABC of Cupar’, a new feature that will change every month after May with artefacts illustrating new letters of the alphabet. One item under the letter ‘B’ is a silver mounted conductor’s baton presented in 1907 by the Cupar Town Band to bandmaster A McBayne and recently donated to the museum by his descendants.

Another new exhibit is a self-portrait of 19th century Cupar-born artist Charles Lees.

The museum’s opening hours are Saturday between 10.30am-1.30pm and Sunday and Wednesday between 2-4.30pm.