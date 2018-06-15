Cupar set to host Highland Games

All roads lead to Duffus Park this weekend for the annual Cupar Highland Games.

The popular games take place on Sunday, between noon-4pm, and will feature all the usual attractions, including the traditional highland games events.

A parade will leave from St John’s Church at 11.30am, with pipe bands, officials and the Chieftain, who will be carrying the games flag, walking to Duffus Park.

The event will be officially opened by this year’s Chieftain, North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie.

The field events will begin at 12.15pm, and the heavy events a quarter of an hour later.

The junior highland games starts at 2.30pm, as will the children’s races and car pull.

The event culminates at 4.45pm with the presentation of the prizes for the heavy events, piping, dancing and pipe bands.

Organisers will be hoping for better weather than last year.

They were forced to postpone the event in June 2017 due to the poor weather forecast, and it had to be held later in the summer.

The event also took a knock earlier in the year when £2000 worth of equipment – a shipping container and trailer – were stolen – a theft which was described as a “significant blow”. The items had been used to transport equipment to and from the park.

Tickets are £5 per adult, £2 for concessions, and £10 for a family of four.