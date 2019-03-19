Curtain goes up on operatic society’s latest performance

Markinch Amateur Operatic Society is breaking with the age old adage to never work with children in their latest production of ‘Annie’.

The musical follows Annie as she tries to escape from the orphanage to look for her parents before being caught and returned.

An invite then comes from billionaire Oliver Warbucks for an orphan to spend Christmas with him and Annie is chosen. While happy, Annie still wants to find her parents. A reward for information, courtesy of Warbucks, is announced, but two fraudsters - Rooseter and Lily - want to get their mitts on it. All ends well when the Secret Service discover that truth about her real parents and the fraudsters are exposed.

Maisie Dury, an S3 student at Madras, takes on the title role, having experience in performing with several local companies.

Reviewing the performance, Douglas Galbraith said: “The curtain rises and the is immediately pulled into the show by a melody which keeps rising and rising to end at last on a high note, and in the hands of Maisie it is pitch perfect and right on Broadway idiom as she touchingly pleads, ‘Will you please come and get your baby? Maybe?’.

“The ‘animals’ are represented by Jax McKechnie, stage name Sandy, whose acting experience to date, according to the programme, is ‘acting the clown, acting cute and acting hungry’. Here he convincingly befriends Annie as she sings her hope that the future will be better: ‘I love ya, Tomorrow, you’re always just a day away’, the now famous song that will speak to the hearts of many in the audience who have not had a good week or are currently navigating a difficult patch.

“Waiting for us is a galaxy of other characters who are convincingly brought to life. They include the imposing billionaire and benefactor ‘Daddy’ Warbucks (Glen McGill) and his fancy social secretary Grace (Julie Stirling), both marking their 25th year on stage.

“There is the fabulously vulgar pair of villains in Rooster (Craig Spence, whose way of saying Good Morning makes you want to run for the exits) and his conniving girlfriend Lily (Brogan Orkney, a nuanced performance from one who at 20 is already a veteran). Not least is the terrifying matron of the orphanage, Miss Hannigan (Jackie Beatson), who moves back on stage from her previous director’s chair to take on the most complex character in the show, acting across the gamut from the spiteful and venomous (‘Little girls’) matron to wheedling coquette, ‘who’d like a man to nibble on her ear’.

“The production was just a stage away from disaster last week as a key figure, Michael McLean, ended up in hospital. But he has recovered and is rooting for the cast members who, in this most flexible company, have reshuffled roles to take his place.”

MAOS new president, Michelle McLean, said: “In my first year, I have enjoyed working alongside a truly committed team of people who continue to make the MAOS family grow from strength to strength. Whether they are front of house, backstage, on stage, or keeping us refreshed and pristine, everyone matters at MAOS and we recognise what each of them has brought to make Annie happen!”

The show runs until Saturday, March 23, at Markinch Town Hall, Betson Street.