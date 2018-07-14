Cycling icon Mark Beaumont to regale at Crail

Cycling legend Mark Beaumont will be speaking about his 80 days around the world cycling challenge at an event in Crail next week.

Mark, from Newburgh, completed the 18,000 mile challenge in 79 days – just one of a number of records he has broken over the years.

He rose to fame in 2008 when he broke the record for a circumnavigational bike tour of the world, before breaking the record for fastest solo ride up the length of Africa in 2015.

But Mark kept his eye on his round the world record, and in 2017 smashed it again, completing the route more than 40 days quicker than the previous record holder.

“Taking the record was the toughest thing I’ve done,” Mark told the Citizen.

“The second time was fully supported. The full team was on the road with me. My job was just to race.

“I was racing an average of 240 miles per day, every day. You need an amazing team around you to make it happen.

“The first time was on my own and it was an adventure. It was a much wilder adventure. The second was purely about performance.”

While the second race was just about breaking records, Mark says he did have time to take in the world around him.

“On this trip I had an amazing sense of journey,” Mark explained.

“I was going 1000 miles every four days. The sights and scenes I’ll share during the event. It was a proper adventure. For me it’s about the places the bike takes you and the sense of adventure.

“There’s something wonderfully levelling about travelling across a country or continent by bike, and that’s what hooked me when I was 12 and why I still enjoy it.”

80 Days: An Evening With Mark Beaumont will be held at the Cow Shed in Crail on July 19, 7-9.30pm. The evening will consist of two 40-minutes talks by Mark, featuring stories and videos, and there will be time for book signing during the event. All ticket sales will be donated to help with Battens Disease.

For tickets, visit the Cowshed website.