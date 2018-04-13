Daffodil festival taking place in Fife this weekend

Backhouse Rossie Estate at Collesie will host the second Scotland’s Daffodil Festival this weekend.

Visitors will have the chance to see the estate’s unique collection of heritage daffodils during the two day festival.

As well as this, there will be talks, tours, putting, food and drink stalls and much more.

MP Stephen Gethins said: “Backhouse Rossie has so much to offer visitors from historic daffodil cultivars to broccoli which was sent to Darwin to study, to activities for children, photography and music. It’s no wonder Scotland’s Daffodil Festival is attracting people from all over the globe.”