Danny John-Jules brings his tribute to Sammy Davies Jnr to Fife

Danny John-Jules is coming to Fife with a tribute to one of the world of showbusiness’ most legendary entertainers.

The Red Dwarf star will perform in his first ever solo show ‘It’s Gotta Be Me’ where he will be singing and dancing his way back to his musical theatre roots on a journey through the life of showbiz icon, Mr Wonderful himself, Sammy Davis Jr.

He will be singing some of the best-known hits while telling the compelling story of the world’s greatest all-round entertainer.

Danny began his own career by training at the Omnibus Theatre Company and Anna Scher Children’s Theatre and in the West End.

He went on to appear in Barnum at the London Palladium, Cats at the New London Theatre and Time at the Dominion Theatre.

He also created the role of ‘Rocky 1’ in Starlight Express at the Apollo, Victoria, and was ‘Dink’ in the first West End production of Carmen Jones.

“My first West End show was when I was 18 in 1982,” he told the Press, “I was just an entertainer like Sammy, like Bruce Forsyth, like Charlie Chaplin.

“Those guys were different, they didn’t have any borders and that’s the genre of entertainer that no longer exists.

“That’s why Sammy’s story is being told because at the moment all our entertainers are people who worked in a bakery who go on telly, like what’s her name? The GC? That’s what you have now.

“I’m not party to that stuff, I’m an entertainer of the likes of Sammy Davis Jr, he was a true entertainer.

“Bruce Forsyth was a really good friend of Sammy’s and years after Sammy died, Bruce said that he found that he had been forgotten.

“And that’s why I’m doing this show, not just for myself but for people to realise that those performers had more talent in their little finger than the average person on our screen or stage do now.

“My thing was to try, not just for the audience but for myself, and reinject that spirit that brought me into the business in the first place.

“When I first came into show business I was working with people like Norman Wisdom, Jimmy Tarbuck, Dickie Henderson, Bernie Winters and Alvin Stardust. They’re just not comparable to what we have now.

“As far as live entertainment goes just now, we’re in a mess.”

Danny says he hadn’t paid much attention to Sammy whilst growing up until he was introduced to his work after performing in a show early in his career.

“In my first ever show I did a number and Dickie Henderson, who was the musical director, told me I should do ‘Golden Boy’ which was a musical that Sammy did on Broadway and at the London Palladium.

“So I thought who is that? Is that the guy who used to be on ‘Sunday Night at the London Palladium’ on black and white TV in the old days? So I started learning about this guy and...wow.

“I really wanted to do this show about 30 years ago but I never got round to it. Now, I’m just bored!

“I can’t watch telly any more, I have to go out and do something that will amuse me and inspire me as well as the audience. It’s not just the audience that need inspiring, it’s the performers too.

“In show business we’re not scared of the stage, however I’ve got the stress of trying to deliver that story and there’s no way you can do this story without putting your balls in a vice.

“But, above all, everybody needs educating. The university of showbiz has no professors any more.”

As well as performing some of Sammy’s best loved numbers Danny will be recounting the story of his remarkable life, both the highs and the lows.

“Sammy’s story is everything,” he says, “it’s also a warning to people in the business about excesses. About not spending enough time with your family, and too much alcohol, drugs etc.

“If you look at the Rat Pack, their private lives were pretty much all failures. They all died from the after effects of alcohol or tobacco.

“When you’re at that level you have to lose something and they put their whole lives into it and you cannot come out squeaky clean at the other end.

“There’s the Judy Garland film out now, there was no one more tragic than her and she was very good friends with Sammy. He actually bought her old house.”

Sammy started performing at the age of just three with his father and his uncle in the Will Maston Trio and never stopped, working all through his teens and never spending a single day in school.

Danny says: “What you have to remember is for Sammy, his father and his uncle, showbiz was a lifestyle. It was to eat or not to eat.

“That’s a different entertainer. Michael Buble has never looked for a meal in his life. He’s not had to dance or sing for his supper.

“That’s a different mindset.

“This is someone doing it because it’s all he can do, it’s the only outlet he has.

“If it means eating I’m going to be damn good at this because I like food.

“When you walk on stage knowing you might not eat, that’s a different thing. So when people ask what made that guy tick? Health!”

Part of Danny’s drive to put on the show is a desire to keep Sammy’s name in the limelight as he claims that his legend has been overlooked.

“The show is Jackanory with songs. I’m telling a story, that’s basically what it is. You show me any other industry in the world where you have the best in the world ever, and no one knows who they are and no one knows their story.

“He’s been forgotten about ever since he died.”

As he gets ready for his first solo show Danny admits to some nerves but says it’s been a labour of love.

“If I was going to do a show like this, who else would I do?!”

It’s Gotta Be Me is on at Carnegie Hall, Dunfermline on Friday, November 22 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are available HERE www.onfife.com.