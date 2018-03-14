Date change for Anstruther harbour festival

Organisers of a popular annual harbour festival have announced changes for this year’s event.

The Anstruther Harbour Festival committee has revealed that the event is to be held in July, on the 28th and 29th, rather than on its usual May date.

Because of the later date, the already-packed event, which will include a ceilidh, arts, crafts, performances, and much more, will also feature children’s rides from the funfair.

Another new addition to this year’s festival will be a free minibus service, which will ferry attendees from the car parks in the area to the harbour.

Anster Fair, the historic market, will be recreated in the festival’s two marquees which will be positioned on the harbour folly.

One of the marquees will be dedicated to arts and crafts, as well as tables full of foods and baked goods for all the ‘foodies’.

The second tent will have all the music events and kids’ activities throughout the two days and be the main site for the music and dance performances that are part of Feis Anster. This will include a pipe band parade, highland dance displays, concerts and ceilidhs.

The Service of the Sea church service will again take place on Sunday morning.

The festival will also include the Anstruther Muster.