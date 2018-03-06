David Tennant’s Q&A in Fife to be streamed live

David Tennant’s sold out Q&A in Kirkcaldy is to be live streamed – opening the event up to even more fans.

The star of Dr Who and Broadchurch is one of the headliners at the 2018 Festival of Ideas staged by the Adam Smith Global Foundation with partners Fife College, Kirkcaldy4All, Fife Cultural Trust and a number of key supporters, including the Fife Free Press

He is on stage at the Adam Smith Theatre for an exclusive Q&A hosted by Arabella Weir on Saturday, March 17.

The show was an instant sell-out with over 3000 people registering their interest, and queues at the door several hours before the box office opened.

Now, the venue is streaming it into the adjacent Beveridge Suite to ensure even more fans can get to see the acclaimed actor on a rare appearance in Kirkcaldy.

The Q&A will see him talk about his life and career, and go much further than simply life in the Tardis as the nation’s most favourite Dr Who.

Tickets for the live streaming are priced at £10 and available from the box office or online from here: OnFife