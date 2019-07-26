Dean Friedman set for Kinross gig

It’s 40 years since Dean Friedman found himself on Top of The Pops performing his biggest hit song, Lucky Stars.

It became a bit of a classic back in ’78, and he’s still recording and playing live.

Friedman is a regular on the Edinburgh Festival Fringe – but he is also coming across the Forth for a one-off gig.

He’s booked into Backstage at the Green Hotel , Kinross, on Sunday, August 4, before a short residency at the festival later next month.

Friedman is an engaging performer – and there is a lot more to him than just his classic song.

His shows feature some great songs and a chat, and, four decades on, he still clearly enjoys playing in front of an audience.

He was a young singer-songwriter when he hit paydirt with Lucky Stars, a duet, performed with singer, Denise Mars in 1978.

It topped the UK charts and gave his career a new direction after previously being billed as a one-hit wonder in the US with the song ‘Ariel.’

Lucky Stars turned out to be the song which led to a number of hits – Lydia perhaps the best remembered of the rest.

Friedman did disappear off the radar slightly after those early big hits, although he never stopped working,.

His third single, McDonald’s Girl was actually banned by the BBC for mentioning the trade name of the fast food restaurant.

They relented after a mere 30 years after it spawned some 40 versions on YouTube and even McDonald’s licensed it for a national TV/radio advertising campaign.

He also found himself with a new audience when the legendary Half Man Half Biscuit named an EP after him – and Friedman responded with a smashing song, even going so far as to appear on stage with them.

That humour and easy-going manner can be found in all of his stage shows.

He plays the hits but he also delves deep into his back catalogue, and you suddenly realise a) how good a songwriter he is and b) how many songs of his you know.

And, of course, he makes you sing the supporting role in Lucky Stars.

His Fringe shows have won critical acclaim on the back of that approach, so now is your chance to see him just up the road at the intimate setting at the Green Hotel.

Buy a ticket and you’ll soon be singing along to Lucky Stars!.

More info HERE www.mundellmusic.com