Del Amitri’s Justin Currie announces Kirkcaldy gig

Del Amitri frontman Justin Currie is coming to Kirkcaldy to play a solo gig.

He is the latest big name to be signed up by James Yorkston for his highly successful Tae Sup Wi’ series of shows which have built up a big audience at the Adam Smith Theatre over the past two years.

Currie joins the line-up on October 20 – and he is followed by Idlewild frontman, Roddy Woomble in November.

The format of the evening sees several acts take to the act to present a diverse range of musical styles and influences, all hosted by Yorkston.

He has already brought some big names to town – and Currie and Woomble’s addition underlines the growing stature of the nights.

Currie formed Del Amitri in the 1980s, and their album Waking Hour in 1989 was a huge success, producing the hit single Nothing Ever Happens – and was the launch pad for their career..

Two weeks ago, the band recently played a sold-out show at Edinburgh Castle.

Currie has released his own solo albums and toured under his own name, but Fife hasn’t figured highly on his radar for live gigs.

His show with Tae Sup forms part of the theatre’s newly announced autumn line-up.

Full details at www.onfife.com