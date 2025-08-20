Destination X will be back on the road - but who is still along for the ride? 🚌👀

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Destination X is back for two new episodes this week.

Rob Brydon is on hosting duties for the BBC game show.

But which players are still left on the X bus?

The Destination X bus will be back on the road in just a matter of hours.

Starting its journey back in July, the new game show has proved to be a hit for the BBC. It has reportedly been ‘renewed’ for a second season and will return in 2026.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rob Brydon hosts the show, which lets viewers play along at home and try to guess where the bus is each episode. Out of the original 13 contestants, just six are left, but who is still on the bus?

When is Destination X on next?

Rob Brydon host new BBC competition show Destination X. | BBC/TwoFour

Unlike buses in the real world, Destination X is very reliable with its schedule. Episodes are broadcast on Wednesday and Thursday nights on BBC including today (August 20) and tomorrow (August 21).

The latest episodes will pick-up after the cliff-hanger ending of last week, in which the X bus seemed to be stopped by police. Could this be a precursor to the next challenge - we will find out in a few hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Destination X will be on BBC One/ HD from 9pm, following the latest episode of MasterChef. The show is also available to catch-up on via BBC iPlayer.

Who has left Destination X so far?

Participants on Destination X wear special X Goggles, which give them a glimpse of their surroundings, on the new BBC game show (Picture: BBC/TwoFour)

The first episode proved to be particularly brutal as a number of players were culled before they could even reach the Destination X bus. Chloe-Anne, Ashvin and Claire were knocked out in the initial challenge.

Mahidi made it to the bus but decided to leave the bus voluntarily after one night, craving a home-cooked meal. Deborah was eliminated after being the player whose map guess was the furthest away, despite getting a clue for winning the box challenge.

The second episode saw just one player leave, after the five departures in episode one. Dawn was eliminated after her guess of the location was revealed to be the furthest away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the third episode, the eliminated players who didn’t get to board the bus had the chance to return. It saw James eliminated after going head-to-head with Ashvin for a spot.

There was still a trip to the map room to be had and Ben was eliminated after being misled about the location.

Episode four saw the players heading over the border into Austria for a Sound of Music themed challenge. Unfortunately, the Viennese Waltz got Chloe-Anne in a twist and she ended up going home - once again.

Rob Brydon gets ready for take-off as the host of Destination X, the new BBC game show (Picture: BBC/TwoFour)

The third week of Destination X saw just one player leave with Ashvin departing for a second time. His exit came as a shock after Josh was given the power to move one player’s X and picked Nick, seemingly dooming him to an early departure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Ashvin had placed his X metres further away than where Nick’s X had been moved to. In the words of Josh “I took a shot at the king, and missed”.

The full list before episode seven on August 20 looks like this:

Mahidi - walked episode 1

Deborah - episode 1

Dawn - episode 2

James - episode 3

Ben - episode 3

Chole-Anne - episode 4 (having returned in episode 3)

Ashvin - episode 6 (having returned in episode 3)

Who is still in the cast of Destination X?

The show did initially feature 13 contestants, but after six episodes that has already been cut to six with more than half of the players departing already. The players left in with a chance to win the life-changing £100,000 jackpot includes:

Claire, 51, West Sussex - Retired Detective Sergeant

Daren - 58, London - Taxi Driver

Josh - 26, Dartford - Pilot

Judith - 28, Bristol - Nuclear Engineer

Nick - 35, Cornwall - Endurance Athlete

Saskia - 25, Birmingham - Marketing Executive

Who is the host of Destination X on BBC?

Rob Brydon is the ‘gamemaster’ for the Beeb’s newest competition show. Destination X will premiere this evening and will broadcast two episodes per week, through to the end of August.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking about the show, the host said: “I've never done a TV show on this scale before. I loved the idea of it, the combination of having to work out clues as to where you are and having to get on with each other. It struck me as the best bits of The Traitors with the best bits of Race Across the World.

“The other thing that attracted me was the scale of it and being a part of a show as ambitious as this, with as huge a crew and as huge a team. I knew it would be a real challenge to see if I could steer that ship.”

Rob Brydon hosts Destination X | BBC

He continued: “I don't want to give anything away but when they start out, they are very much in a team mentality, they are keen to remind me that they are a team - and then things evolve.”

Discussing what surprised him the most about the show, Rob Brydon added: “The surprising things were watching the relationships develop between the players. I say in the first episode it's all about alliances, but then ultimately only one person can win £100,000. So, it was watching the dynamic of the group change over the course of the series in ways that you didn't see coming.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Where do you know the Destination X host from?

Rob Brydon is a name that needs no introduction, but we might as well do it anyways. The Welsh actor and comedian might be best known for playing Uncle Bryn (Bryn West) on the BBC’s Gavin and Stacey.

He played the character across all three of the original series as well as returning for the 2019 and 2024 Christmas specials. He also starred in The Trip films with Steve Coogan - the most recent of which as The Trip to Greece.

Rob also had a small role in the 2023 blockbuster film Barbie. He played Sugar Daddy Ken in the Margot Robbie movie.

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.