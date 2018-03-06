Details finalised for Fairmont fundraiser

Details are being finalised for a fundraising evening at the Fairmont, St Andrews.

A Butterfly Ball will be held to raise funds for Children’s Hospices Across Scotland (CHAS) which provides child palliative care, family respite and support.

The event is being hosted by CHAS fundraising group Kaleidoscope, with support from main sponsor Thornton & Lowe.

Welcome bubbles will be followed by a three course meal and then dancing, with band Scoonie Brae.

The group has also received a number of donations for a silent auction.

North East Fife MP Stephen Gethins praised the work of the Kaleidoscope team and their hard work organising the Butterfly Ball.

He said: “This Butterfly Ball is so important, raising vital funds for CHAS and increasing awareness of the charity’s ‘Keep the Joy Alive’ campaign, which aims to reach every family in need of hospice care in Scotland.

“For many families who have children with life-shortening conditions, CHAS offers crucial help and support.

“It is great that local businesses like Thornton & Lowe have pledged their support and I hope others will continue to do so.

“I would like to wish everyone involved in the Butterfly Ball every success with the event at Fairmont St Andrews on March 16.”

While tickets are selling quickly for the black tie event, limited spaces are still available. For information email dawn@thorntonandlowe.com or call 01334 208312.