Details revealed for art event

Plans have been revealed for this year’s Open Studios North Fife event.

The annual art event gives locals the chance to take a look behind the curtain and find out artists from across the region go about creating their work.

The 2018 event will feature 74 artists and designers from across north east Fife.

Open Studios North Fife will be taking place next month, between May 5-7, with the studios open from 10am-6pm.

The event is run by a committee of volunteers and attracts thousands of people to the area.

It features up-and-coming and established artists, with ceramicists, painters, jewellers and weavers, and much more, showing off their work.

Committee chairman and artist Leo Norris: “The event was set up to support professional artists and designer-makers working in the area. Visitors visit studios, meeting the makers of a variety of artwork and perhaps buy or commission directly from them. It gives an insight into the workspaces used by artists, and an understanding of what goes into the production of the work.

“Each year, the event awards a bursary to a new participant.

“The winner this year was Hazel McLeod, a painter who is launching her artistic career 17 years after graduating from art school. Hazel, from Freuchie, specialises in landscapes and wedding bouquet ‘portraits’.”

The bursary is sponsored by the Howe of Fife Rotary Club.