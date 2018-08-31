Doors Open Day 2018 offers a chance to explore Kirkcaldy’s heritage

The Adam Smith Heritage Centre, Burntisland Heritage Trust and Kirkcaldy Galleries are just some of the local buildings which will be open to the public as part of the national Doors Open Days festival.

A number of venues in Central Fife will be opening their doors next Sunday (September 9) including seven in Kirkcaldy. They are: Merchant’s House in Law’s Close; St Marks Coptic Orthodox Church in Links Street; Adam Smith Heritage Centre in Adam Smith Close; The Auld Kirk and Graveyard Tours in Kirk Wynd; The Adam Smith Theatre in Bennochy Road; Kirkcaldy Galleries in Abbotshall Road and Burntisland Heritage Trust in the Kirkgate.

Ian Archibald is the convener of Burntisland Heritage Trust which is taking part in Doors Open Day 2018.

The Merchant’s House is a Category ‘A’ listed building and one of the best preserved 16th century town houses in Scotland. It will be open from 11am to 3pm.

You might also be interested in:

Long-standing Kirkcaldy gift shop set to close

In Pictures: Bavarian Beer tent weekend in Kirkcaldy

People can have a look around Merchant's House. Pic: Walter Neilson.

Driver caught on camera doing 141mph on A92

After becoming redundant and falling into disrepair, the building, which dates from the 1500s, was restored by Scottish Historic Buildings Trust after an extensive repair programme.

The building re-opened in 2005 and now offers comfortable and unique office accommodation.

St Marks Coptic Orthodox Church is Scotland’s first Coptic Church and it serves a congregation of people from 15 nationalities who come to Kirkcaldy every Sunday morning from all over Scotland to attend. Locals can find out more about one of the earliest Christian faiths and view inside.

St Marks Coptic Orthodox Church is based at 264 Links Street. Pic: WALTER NEILSON.

There will be Egyptian refreshments and delicacies at 12.30pm and a guided tour at 1.30pm and 3pm followed by a short film and question and answer session.

Adam Smith Global Foundation is offering people an opportunity to explore their excitingnew Heritage Centre from 11am to 3pm.

The centre has been created to celebrate Kirkcaldy’s most famous son, the economist and moral philosopher, Adam Smith, in his 18th century birthplace.

The centre and the adjoining Adam Smith Close, represent the completion of the first phase of the Birthplace Initiative. People can enjoy the exhibition and hear about the organisers plans for the future.

There will also be the chance to experience Kirkcaldy’s heritage inside the oldest building in town in continuous use - The Auld Kirk.

View the beautiful stained glass windows, hear the stories of Kirkcaldy’s famous folk – the butler who made his fortune from a beached whale; the last fatal duel in Scotland and the witch kept in the tower before execution.

Locals can also tour the historic graveyard, climb the ancient bell tower for magnificent views and take in this year’s exhibition on locals seeking Votes For Women 100 years ago.

If you are a theatre fan, why not pop along to the Adam Smith Theatre where you can enjoy a look behind the scenes with guided tours throughout the day from 11am to 4pm.

Kirkcaldy Galleries offers visitors a library, museum, art gallery, a cafe, gift shop and children’s areas - all under one roof.

Burntisland Heritage and the town’s historic Burgh Chambers opens from 11am to 4pm.

The Burgh Chambers houses an extensive collection of Andrew Young Paintings and other interesting features. 2018 marks the 25th anniversary of the Trust’s summer exhibitions. Ian Archibald, convener of Burntisland Heritage Trust, said material has been selected from each of the 25 exhibitions and celebrates two and a half decades of projects and publications.