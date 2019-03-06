Award winning Fife restaurant to open new private dining room

Award-winning pub and restaurant, The Ship Inn at Elie, will be setting sail this spring with a stunning new private dining room.

Named The Ship’s Cabin, with floor-to-ceiling windows on two sides it is situated on the sea wall, right above the beach, boasting spectacular views over the Elie and Earlsferry bay.

Designed to be the ultimate beachside venue for intimate private events, parties, weddings and celebrations, The Ship’s Cabin will seat approximately 30 for dinner and host up to 60 guests for more informal standing occasions.

Featuring a private bar, beautifully designed interiors and conference facilities, it’s set to be one of the most exclusive private dining spaces in Fife.

Menus will be created by Head Chef Marc Wohner who will carefully curate a bespoke menu for each party of guests, utilising only the freshest, locally sourced ingredients from the East Neuk of Fife and beyond.

Set within the current beer garden, guests can also opt for a barbeque menu, spilling outdoors for al-fresco spring and summer events, and there will be plenty of options for children and those with dietary requirements.

The Ship Inn beach cricket club is the only one in the world.

Rachel Bucknall, co-owner of The Ship Inn, said: “With so many enquiries for private events we wanted to create a unique space that would be really special for our guests and we hope The Ship’s Cabin delivers this.

“With world-class views over the bay and fantastic local food, it will make for a truly exceptional event space. It will also act as a pavilion for our annual cricket season. Rain never stops play – but we like to keep our spectators happy and dry!”

The Ship’s Cabin is scheduled to open in spring 2019.