‘Healthy lifestyle’ restaurant to open in St Andrews

Ten new jobs will be created when a restaurateur launches her second restaurant in St Andrews later this month.

Julie Lewis will open Next Door on South Street on March 8, fittingly, right next to The Adamson, her award-winning restaurant and cocktail bar.

The ‘casual’ breakfast, brunch and lunch spot will offer an all-day menu, serving fresh food.

Aimed at those pursuing a healthy lifestyle (most of the time), Next Door’s creative menu will be light, natural and invigorating.

The ‘go-healthy’ restaurant will also feature a bar area serving a range of green and herbal teas, as well as coffee and stronger options.

Julie Lewis said: “I’ve always wanted to open another restaurant in St Andrews, and have been looking for a location for the last five years, so I jumped at the chance to snap up the former burger site next door to The Adamson.”

Open from 8am to 6pm, Monday through Sunday, Next Door will also be a great venue for private dining, accommodating large groups and bespoke food and drink events during the evenings.