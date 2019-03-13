Masterchef finalist to open first restaurant in Fife

Chef Dean Banks, a finalist in the 2018 Masterchef: The Professionals competition, has announced he will be opening his first restaurant, in St Andrews.

Inspired by its coastal location, the restaurant will be named Haar, and will open in the town’s five star Kinnettles Hotel.

Kinnettles Hotel, where Haar will be located.

The restaurant will span the whole of the ground floor of the hotel, which also houses a spa, and nine all suite bedrooms.

With a focus on local, seasonal produce the menu will exhibit Banks’ creative flair, with new and inventive takes on classic dishes, which will be ordered as a selection of large and small plates, and shared between diners.

Dean Banks said: “I’m very excited about opening my first restaurant and thrilled that it’s in such an amazing setting like The Kinnettles.

“The produce that I have been sourcing is some of the best I’ve ever tried and I feel very lucky to be located in the Kingdom of Fife.

“I’m really looking forward to welcoming both locals and tourists to come and try my style of food and dining. I can’t wait to serve fine dining food without the stuffiness of dress codes and tablecloths – it’s going to be a real sensory experience.”

In addition to Banks’ dishes, Haar will offer a curated wine list, with a number of fine wines available by the glass, as well as a selection of local spirits.

Kinnettles Hotel director Fraser Ogston said: “We’re delighted that Dean has chosen Kinnettles as the location for his first venture. His talent and creativity with food are exactly what we were looking for with a partner, and he will be a great asset to the hotel, as well as to the town of St Andrews.”

Haar is expected to open on April 5, and will be open for lunch and dinner service.