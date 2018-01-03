New dates for food event

The organisers behind Bowhouse, Fife’s new food and drink hub, have announced that more than 15,000 people have attended its three weekend events.

The event was launched in July, with follow-up markets in September and December, with an estimated 5000 people attending each one.

As well as featuring around 70 stalls selling a variety of food and drink, the events have also hosted live music, a food demonstration theatre and street food traders.

Following this success, the organisers have announced a series of Spring weekend events.Markets will take place on March 10-11, April 7-8, and May 12-13.

Toby Anstruther, founder, said: “We’ve been overwhelmed by the popularity of our food weekends and this shows there is real appetite to discuss, taste and buy food and drink direct from artisan makers.

“This is what Bowhouse is all about and since we launched, we’ve welcomed a diverse and growing group of producers to the area.

“We plan to hold more public events, as well as developing relationships with more food and drink producers – helping to innovate, stimulate debate and grow the food and drink industry in Fife and beyond.

“Coming together over food and drink is always a great way to get the conversation going; and this is what we’re doing.”

Food producers based permanently at Bowhouse include East Neuk Organic, artisan butchers Minicks, and shellfish producer Langoustine the Box.