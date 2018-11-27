The best pubs near the Old Course in St Andrews

The Home of golf isn't short of outstanding 19th holes - here are some of the best

Golfer's Corner Lounge Bar at Dunvegan

Situated a two minute walk from the Old Course shop the Golfer's Corner Lounge Bar is ideally located for those seeking out a 19th hole.

Dripping with character and decked out with golf regalia through the ages, the Dunvegan Hotel is a must-visit for golfing fanatics.

The quality pub food and extensive drink seleciton on offer will also serve you well after four hours on the course.

Visit: 7 Pilmour Place, KY16 9HZ

Rascals Bar and Restaurant

Whether you've had a day to forget or remember on the course, the Rascals Bar and Restaurant is a great spot to drown your sorrows or ruminate about the intricacies of the St Andrews' Old Course.

Expect warm and friendly service and superb burgers at this haunt popular with the local student population.

Visit: 119 North Street, KY16 9AD

The Jigger Inn

Dating back to the 1850s, the Jigger Inn has been a popular spot with weary golfers for quite some time.

Regarded by many as the town's best 19th hole, the Jigger Inn is situated on the Old Station Road which runs adjacent to the final hole of the famous Old Course.

Expect warm Scottish hospitality, refined pub grub and a quality pint of ale at this revered establishment.

Visit: Old Station Road, KY16 9SP

Hams Hame

As its address suggests Golf Place bar and restaurant Hams Hame is just a stone's throw from St Andrews' glorious links courses.

Golfers can enjoy a no-nonsense selection of pub grub at Hams Hame, with simple, but delicious plates of fish and chips, cheeseburgers and steaks populating the menu.

Visit: 21 Golf Place, KY16 9JA

The Swilcan Lounge

You don't have to venture far from the eighteenth hole for an outstanding selection of food and drink.

Weathered golfers can retreat to the Swilcan Lounge within the Links Clubhouse after a hard day's golfing for soul-warming lunch and a pint, with sirloin steak, thai vegetable curry and haddock and chips all on the menu.

Best of all golfers can survey the undulating fairways of the ancient golf course from the comfort of their dining table.

Visit: West Sands Road, KY16 9XL