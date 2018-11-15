The best restaurants in and round St Andrews - according to TripAdvisor

Whether you're a local looking for your new favourite restaurant, or a day-tripper seeking out a hidden gem, these TripAdvisor favourites collated by members of the public will keep you right when in the Home of Golf.

The Grange at St Andrews

It's fair to say this venue is popular with diners - 503 of 584 diners have rated the Grange at St Andrews excellent.

Set in a converted 17th century farmhouse, this restaurant serves delightful modern takes on Scottish cuisine. Diners can enjoy a three course meal of seared pigeon breast, pan roasted halibut and tonka bean panna cotta for £48.

Visit: Grange Road, KY16 8LJ

St Andrews Waffle Company

This restaurant is dedicated to two things; mouthwatering Belgian waffles and gorgeous Glen Lyon coffee.

From fish and chips to macaroni cheese, all dishes served at this South Street restaurant are plated up on top of a sweet or savoury waffle.

Visit: 131 South Street, KY16 9UN

The Restaurant at Kinnettles

Housed at five star hotel and spa Kinnettles, the Restaurant plates elevates locally sourced ingredients to high end cuisine, including Carnoustie pork belly, pork cheek bon bon, salsify, rosemary creamed neeps, garlic & chive mashed potato and baby Apples

Visit: 127 North Street KY16 9AG

Vine Leaf Restaurant

Vine Leaf Restaurant's eclectic menu is a hit with St Andrews locals, with 481 reviewers deeming the restaurant excellent.

Menu favourites include eight hour slow roast lamb and Spanish ox cheek.

Visit: 131 South Street, KY16 9UN

The Tavern at Strathkinness

The Tavern is everything you could want from a pub, charming, welcoming and well stocked with excellent food and drink.

One TripAdvisor reviewer described the restaurant as "worth the short drive" from St Andrews, while another pleased diner praised the bars "cosy setting".

Visit: 4 High Road KY16 9RS

The Keys Bar

Situated in the centre of St Andrews, the Keys Bar is one of the city's best independent bars.

On a chilly Fife day, diners can retreat into the Keys for a nip of whisky and a bowl of the bar's lauded soup

Visit: 87 Market Street, KY16 9NX, Scotland

Guardbridge Inn

Two thirds of the Guardbridge Inn's visitors described their experience as excellent, with reviewers delicious food and "pleasant" service.

Customers can either dine in the family restaurants busy bar area, or the eatery's airy outdoor space.

Visit: 1 Old St. Andrews Road, KY16 0UD

Restaurant at the Russell

Situated on the periphery of the famous Old Course, this restaurant and bar is hugely popular with golfers looking for a nineteenth hole.

Ravenous players can enjoy a three course meal for £35, with classical dishes such as chicken supreme and steamed mussels among the dishes on offer.

Visit: 26 The Scores, KY16 9AS

The Tailend Restaurant and Fish Bar

This award winning seafood restaurant taking advantage of St Andrew's proximity to the rich North Sea.

The eatery provide a humble but unforgettable fish and chips for £7.95.

Visit: 130 Market Street, KY16 9PD

Little Italy

Popular with locals, over 1,000 diners have rated their visit to Little Italy as excellent.

Most Italian favourites are available at the lavishly decorated restaurant, from Lasagne al Forno and Insalate Caprese.

Visit: Logies Lane, KY16 9NL