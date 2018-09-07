Ecology Centre in Kinghorn to host 20th anniversary Summer Festival

The Ecology Centre’s annual Summer Festival is back on Saturday.

It will be an action packed afternoon of outdoor family fun to help the centre mark its 20th anniversary.

There will be music from local artists all afternoon as well as children’s games, face painting, storytelling, pond dipping and den building, and Lisa Mulube from Social Yoga is offering fun Ninja yoga in the sanctuary area.

The festival will also feature local crafters and small businesses with beautiful product ranges made from natural ingredients or who share the same ethos as The Ecology Centre – environmentally friendly, recycled, upcycled or with the view to reuse.

Parking is limited at the loch so visitors are encouraged to take part in the ‘Follow our Footsteps’ treasure hunt from Kinghorn High Street and build up an appetite for the Puddledub barbecue. Maps are available on the centre’s website www.theecologycentre.org or from the van at the corner of Baliol Street and High Street, and there are prizes up for grabs.

The event is free and runs from 12-4pm.