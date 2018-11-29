Enjoy a fairytale Christmas in Glasgow with festive favourites Funbox

Children’s entertainers Funbox will present their new seasonal spectacular Once Upon a Christmas when they return to Glasgow in December.

’Tis the season for some singalong silliness with Anya, Kevin, Gary and Bonzo the Dog. Are you sitting comfortably? Good, then we’ll begin....

Fee-fi-fo-fum, their keys are gone and there’s worse to come! All your favourite stories are going wrong and it’s up to the Funbox gang to make sure everyone lives happily ever after!

Along the way, there will be some familiar fairytale faces, Funsters Fluffy and Flossie are along for the festive frolics, and Bonzo will huff and puff and prove he isn’t so big or bad at all.

But why would a princess need foot spray? Whats the proper etiquette when eating porridge? And how do you stop a beanstalk from growing?!

Funbox is the brain child of Gary Coupland, Anya Scott-Rodgers and Kevin Macleod (formerly of the Singing Kettle) who since starting out in March 2015 have gone from strength to strength, quickly becoming firm family favourites and Scotland’s premier children’s entertainment company.

Funbox offers the same traditional songs and silliness known and loved by many, but with their own brand of manic humour and a modern twist.

“We’ve been described as fresh and edgier than before and the whole family is getting involved,” laughs Gary, who was the Singing Kettle’s music man for 32 years before Funbox was born.

“We had a few grown up cavemen and women at our Glasgow SEC DVD recording of Dinosaur Safari back in February!”

Packed with festive favourites like ‘Jingle Bells’ and ‘12 Days of Christmas’, singalongs and new songs, ONce Upon a Christmas is the perfect seasonal treat for all the family.

You might even get to help on stage and who knows, you may see the big man in the red suit himself ... so make sure you are in the good books this year!

Come dressed for some fairytale festive fun – come as your favourite storybook character or bring a Santa hat – and get ready for a real page turner with Funbox this Christmas!

Once Upon a Christmas is at Glasgow Royal Concert Hall, on Friday, December 14, 10.30am and 1.30pm (perfect for schools, playgroups and nurseries); Saturday, December 15, 11am, 2pm and 5pm; and Sunday, December 16, noon and 3pm.

Tickets are available by calling 0141 353 8000 or online at Glasgow Concert Hall or from Ticketmaster.

For more information go to the Funbox website or find Funbox on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.