Enjoy an Evening of Songs with Donna Hazelton in St Andrews

Friends of the Byre are inviting you to spend an evening in the company of Fife’s own star of the musical stage, Donna Hazelton.

An Evening of Songs with Donna Hazelton takes place at the Byre Theatre, St Andrews, on Thursday, February 7, at 7.30pm.

Actress and singer Donna, who now lives in Leven, famously won the Channel 4 TV show Musicality in 2004, and has gone on to perform all over the UK and abroad in various musical productions.

She has featured in many West End and touring productions, including hit shows such as Chicago, Sound of Music and Girls Night Oot.

A spokesman for the Friends of the Byre said: “She has given Friends of the Byre some of her precious time and we appreciate this very much. Well used to the West End and national touring, she still has time for the Byre Theatre and her many local friends.”

An Evening of Songs with Donna Hazelton is at the Byre Theatre on Thursday, February 7. Call 01334 475000 or go to byretheatre.com for tickets.