Coup for Kirkcaldy as town set to host world’s best

The eyes of the photographic world will be focused on Kirkcaldy when the town plays host to one of the top competitions, with entries from around the globe.

The prestigious Scottish Photographic Salon, an internationally recognised competition will be presented for three weeks at Kirkcaldy Galleries and marks a fitting finale for the Lang Toun’s photographic Society, which celebrates its 120th anniversary this year.

The very best images selected from over 8000 entries from clubs in over 50 countries will make up the salon, which comes to Kirkcaldy for the first time in over 50 years.

You may also be interested in:

Police warning not to approach man who absconded

Traffic chaos after two-car crash on A92

Every Raith Rovers top scorer from the past 30 years

Playing host to the exhibition represents a major coup for the Kirkcaldy photographic group, which has an unprecedented 17 entries within the 120-strong shortlist of images.

“It’s been a phenomenal year for Kirkcaldy Photographic Society, what with attracting guest speakers such as the world famous landscape photographer Charlie Waite and the huge success of the Kirkcaldy Then and Now exhibition, but this is quite something,” said society member Cathy Davies.

“Even though the society is a founder member of the Scottish Photographic Federation (SPF) it’s the first time Kirkcaldy has been chosen to host the event since 1965.

“It’s been a huge year, with a surge in new members, a wealth of individual awards and now the news that 17 of the images within the exhibition line-up are by Kirkcaldy members, that’s quite incredible in such a hotly contested international competition.”

The Kirkcaldy group is now recognised as one of the best in Britain, sitting third in the UK-wide GB Cup and Cathy added that being given the honour of hosting the event and exhibition marked the perfect end to a special anniversary year.

Jim Leishman, Provost of Fife, will attend the formal judging, which will be taking place on May 18, while the free exhibition of all of the shortlisted images opens to the public at Kirkcaldy Galleries the following day and will run for three weeks.