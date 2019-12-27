Fife-developed Wellbeing Radio set to launch

Scotland’s first internet radio station for health and wellbeing will go live on Wednesday, January 1.

Wellbeing Radio, which has been developed in Fife, goes live at noon with a schedule of programmes designed to promote physical, mental and emotional wellbeing.

Listeners in the UK, the USA and Canada will be able to tune in 24 hours a day to hear health and wellbeing advice from leading experts, talk shows and discussions, and meditation and relaxation techniques.

Scott Hutchison-McDade, co-founder and broadcasting director, said: “I’m excited to present Scotland’s first multimedia platform for health and wellbeing. After nearly a year in the making, I’m really pleased to see it come to fruition.”

Visit www.wellbeingradio.co.uk for more details.