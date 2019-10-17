Fife fundraiser and rare acoustic gig from Lights Out By Nine

Fife’s legendary soul veterans Lights Out By Nine are gearing up for two local gigs.

They are at Linton Lane Centre on Saturday, October 25 to help fundraise for Kirkcaldy Foodbank.

And they are also heading to Aberdour for a date at the Woodside Hotel on Saturday, November 30.

On that occasion they will play a rare acoustic first set followed by a full on Edinburgh Fringe second set.

LOBN have spent more than three decades performing soul to audiences around the country.

The band have also rubbed shoulders - and played - with many famous names.