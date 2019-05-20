Fife singer hopes new single launch will give him big break

A Kirkcaldy musician is hoping the launch of his first single next month will put him on the road to stardom.

Billy Reekie (21) who has spent the last three years honing his talent around the pubs and clubs of Fife, Edinburgh, Dundee and Glasgow, has penned his own song ‘Don’t Come Around’ which he says he is really proud of.

You may also be interested in:

Flyers set to unveil signings this week

Award for Council in fight against tobacco

Youth to appear in court over assault

He has received some help from Willie Scott, former front man with Doors Alive, who saw him performing on the internet and contacted him to offer his advice.

“We worked together on a few songs and he suggested I come down to London to record a few tracks properly. It was just an experimental thing as his sister runs a studio where artists like James Arthur, Dua Lipa and Little Mix record.

“I really enjoyed it and they turned out pretty good, and that’s why I decided to release ‘Don’t Come Around’, which is a pop song about my life experiences.”

Billy, who went to Balwearie High School, initially started an apprenticeship as a roofer with his dad’s firm, but soon realised that it was not what he wanted to do with his life and that he wanted to follow his music dreams.

“Music is in our family’s blood and my dad was a singer for 20 years at Haven and Butlin’s holiday camps. I sang with my sister Tyra for a while too.

“I have a lot of following locally and around Scotland and it would be great if this single helped me to get noticed.”

He is also delighted that singer Fleur East is helping to promote his work.

“I am very excited about this and I have worked hard to get here, so it would be great if this leads to bigger things,” he added.

Anyone who would like to hear Billy can do so at the Tipsy Cow tomorrow night (Friday) and the single is available to pre order on iTunes and Amazon Music.