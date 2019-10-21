Fright Night interactive murder mystery in Fife

Fancy yourself as a detective? Well this may well be right up your street.

A chance to celebrate Hallowe’en with the award-winning Can You Catch a Killer?.

The interactive murder mystery game, where it’s up to you to prove your worth as a detective by solving a heinous killing is at the Lochgelly Centre on October 29.

You’re a detective under cover at an extremely creepy hotel – the full moon is coming, there are bats in the turrets and the staff all have their own monstrous secrets to hide.

The fact someone is dead doesn’t seem to be that much of a surprise – but are you brave enough to find out who the killer was?

Watch events unfold in a professionally performed play and then flex your detective skills and have your chance to interrogate each suspect in turn.