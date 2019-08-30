Fringe award for Outwith Festival play and line up of Gaelic events

A play that premiered at Dunfermline’s first Outwith Festival, has won a prestigious award.

Thunderstruck, a one-man show written and performed by David Colvin, won the Herald Angel Award and has also been shortlisted for Best Scottish production at the Scottish Theatre Awards on the Fringe.

The one-man show by Ballingry-born David Colvin charts the influence acclaimed piper Gordon Duncan had on Scotland’s music, and how it impacted on one young man from Fife.

Dunfermline-based Tom Freeman, who directed the play, said: “When I commissioned this play for the first Outwith Festival, I wanted to show that Fife voices can resonate in a theatre scene dominated by Edinburgh and Glasgow, so to have it recognised at the world’s biggest arts festival is triumph for both David Colvin and for Outwith Festival for having the faith in his play.”

The theatre programme is once again part of the six-day arts festival, running from September 3-8, which also includes a wide-ranging programme of comedy, film, literature and family events.

Chris Foote, events manager with Dunfermline Delivers, which organises the festival in conjunction with Avocado Sweet, Fire Station Creative and Write Rammy, said: “This award success at the world’s most famous arts festival, is a resounding endorsement of the quality of new writing, acting and directing that we are supporting.”

For the first time this year, Outwith is launching a brand new strand of Gaelic and Scots events with wide appeal for Gaelic Speakers and non-Gaelic Speakers alike.

With regular appearances on BBC Scotland, BBC Alba and BBC nan Gaidheal, Hugh Dan MacLennan, the Gaelic voice of Shinty and Football, is presenting a football event in partnership with Dunfermline Athletic.

This two-hour interactive workshop at Dunfermline Athletic’s East End Park is for anyone who watched football on BBC Alba and wondered what the hell was going on.

The session will be delivered in English, and will give the participants the opportunity to learn key phrases used in commentating as well as some they can use at the next match they go to.

The full festival line up is available online at www.outwithfestival.co.uk and tickets are available online at onfife.com.