Gala week plans lift off for Burntisland and Kinghorn

Youngsters in Burntisland and Kinghorn are getting ready for an out of this world experience as both their annual gala weeks this year are on the theme of outer space.

The Royal parties have been chosen and a wide programme of events planned.

Willi Henderson, Burntisland Citizen of the Year with the Royal party. Pic by Michael Booth.

Kinghorn Children’s Gala takes place from June 2–8.

The royal party consists of: Queen – Erin McIlarvie, King – Liam Niciperovwicz and attendants – Isla McGovern and Aidan Cunningham.

You may also be interested in:

Former Fife MP quits Labour Party

Fife nursery worker removed from register

Fife bride sheds eight stones for wedding day

A poster competition open to children from nursery to P3 was won by Kirsten McMillan with Isla Burston winning the badge competition for those in P4-7.

The theme for this year’s event is ‘Space – To Infinity and Beyond’ and pre gala events get underway with the children’s football tournament on May 30 and a parent and child netball taster session at the school.

The crowning ceremony takes place at Kinghorn Parish Church on Sunday, June 2, followed by a family fun afternoon at Kinghorn Community Centre.

Then follows a week of fun and games including a science festival, virtual reality sessions, treasure hunt and a family quiz night, culminating in the Gala parade on June 8.

Burntisland Civic Week takes place from June 14-23 on the theme of ‘Space and Science.’

The royal party for Burntisland is: King – Spencer Davies; Queen – Ella Forrest; attendants: Olivia Letham and Olivia Paul; trainbearers – Riley Henderson, Kyle Barlow, Jake Keddie and Adam Duncan; flower girls – Runa Laidlaw and Zoe Paterson; posy girl: Olivia Simpson.

The main events include parade day with the crowning of the King and Queen on Saturday June 15; a beach day and raft race and adult football tournament. There will also be a planetarium at the Toll Centre and much more throughout the week.

The full programme will be delivered to all local households before the end of this month.