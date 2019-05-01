Here’s how much it costs to watch Avengers: Endgame in all Odeon cinemas in Scotland

The cost of a ticket to see new blockbuster Avengers: Endgame varies by as much as £8 across Odeon cinemas in Scotland, according to new research.

The study by leading savings site VoucherCodes.co.uk analysed the ticket costs available for the 2D screenings of the hotly-anticipated latest Marvel film in all 10 Odeons in Scotland.

The most expensive was Edinburgh Fort Kinnaird, which at £13.50 for an adult ticket was nearly 2.5x the cost of the cheapest cinemas on the list in Kilmarnock and Braehead.

The average cost in Scotland is £9.89 for an adult and £8.08 for a child, while three of the cinemas in question do not offer discounts for children.

The full result was as follows:

Edinburgh Fort Kinnaird: Adult ticket - £13.50; Child ticket - £10.75

Edinburgh Lothian Road: Adult ticket - £12.75; Child ticket - £10.75

Glasgow Quay: Adult ticket - £11.75; Child ticket - £8.75

Ayr: Adult ticket - £11.25; Child ticket - £8.25

Edinburgh West: Adult ticket - £10.25; Child ticket - £7.25

Dundee: Adult ticket - £9.25; Child ticket - £9.25

Dunfermline: Adult ticket - £8.75; Child ticket - £6.25

East Kilbride: Adult ticket - £8.40; Child ticket - £6.45

Kilmarnock: Adult ticket - £5.75; Child ticket - £5.75

Braehead: Adult ticket - £5.75; Child ticket - £5.75

The most expensive cinema in the UK to watch the new film was the London borough of Richmond, with an entry price of £16.75 for adults and £12.50 for children.

Anita Naik, Lifestyle Editor at VoucherCodes.co.uk said: “It is surprising to find such a variation in ticket prices, so cinema goers should check out prices online before buying tickets so you can get the best deal possible in your local area.

“We’ve also found that some cinemas do not charge a higher fee for 3D showings, so viewers in those areas can get a truly immersive experience for no additional fee.”