John Bishop to bring new stand-up show to Fife

One of the UK’s top comedians, John Bishop, is to bring his new show to Fife later this year.

The stand-up will be performing his ‘Work in Progress’ show at the Alhambra Theatre in Dunfermline on November 26, 27 and 28 at 8 pm.

A regular on television with a number of his own comedy, entertainment and documentary shows including ‘John Bishop’s Britain’, ‘The John Bishop Show’ and the highly acclaimed ‘John Bishop: In Conversation With...’, this will be his eighth stand-up show.

Tickets for the show (16+ only) go on general sale on Friday, June 14 at 10 am from the theatre.