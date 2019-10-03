Kirkcaldy Amateur Operatic Society prepare to bring Big Fish to the Adam Smith

Rehearsals are going well for Kirkcaldy Amateur Operatic Society (KAOS), as members prepare for their latest production next month.

The company will be staging the Broadway production, Big Fish!, at the Adam Smith Theatre from November 19 to 23.

Pic: Gareth Surgey

The show tells the story of Edward Bloom, played by Tony Livingston, living his travels and experiences through his son Will, a role shared by Jack Kitchen and Joseph Paton.

He journeys through meetings with a giant, a witch and the travelling circus, as well as many more adventures.

And his love for his beautiful wife Sandra, played by Erin Sammutt, is displayed through a field of daffodils.

Tickets are on sale now.