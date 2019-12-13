Music, drama and comedy lined up for Fife in 2020

Christmas and New Year are just around the corner but that shouldn’t stop you making your entertainment plans for next year.

ONFife has just released its brochure for the new season and it’s packed with more than 150 shows, exhibitions and events across Fife.

Musicals, drama, comedy, art, family events in libraries, museums, live music and movies – you’re going to have a busy diary ahead if you’re a culture vulture.

In the theatres, one of the biggest highlights on the musicals front is the much anticipated Oor Wullie (March 9-11, Adam Smith Theatre), which has been winning rave reviews. Wullie, Fat Boab, Soapy Soutar and the rest of the Sunday Post gang are back in a new musical adventure celebrating their 80th anniversary as Scotland’s beloved comic strip.

The Skids Unplugged (April 19, Carnegie Hall, Dunfermline), featuring Richard Jobson, Bruce Watson and Jamie Watson, sees the legendary Fife band return to where it all began.

At the other end of the music scale, The Met Opera Live Screenings will bring world-class productions from around the globe to the Adam Smith Theatre, including Porgy and Bess (February 5) and Tosca (May 1).

Strictly fans are in for a treat with Ian Waite and Vincent Simone – Act Two (April 17) which promises another wonderful evening of dance, comedy and song (right).

Meanwhile the National Theatre Live screenings, which have been building a strong audience, continue with the Noel Coward classic Present Laughter (January 16), starring Andrew Scott, and Cyrano de Bergerac (March 15), which sees James McAvoy return to the stage in this inventive new adaptation. There will also be a Branagh Theatre Live screening of The Winter’s Tale (January 17), starring Judi Dench.

Drama is also on stage with The Unremarkable Death of Marilyn Munro (May 30), a stunning production taking us back to the last day in the life of the Hollywood icon.

Comedy continues with the popular monthly Comedy Cafes, held at the Adam Smith Theatre, Rothes Halls and Carnegie Hall, but other big names to look out for are Daniel Sloss & Friends (February 9) and Gary Faulds (May 16).

The Great Fife Road Show 50th Anniversary Concert (January 18, Lochgelly Centre) is a special night not to miss and will be bringing together members of the star-studded folk song-based troupe who first got together in 1969 – including Maureen (Chalmers) Blyth, Davie Craig, Barbara Dickson, Noel Farrow, Cilla Fisher, Jim Herd, Jimmy Hutchison, Brian Miller, Rab Noakes, Davey Stewart and Artie Trezise.

Amazing tribute acts and shows based on the lives and songs of music royalty feature strongly again, including Some Guys Have All The Luck (February 1), A Tribute to Ariana & JoJo (February 13), Carpenters Gold (February 29) and Supreme Queen (March 12).

The new season also has some more unusual shows, including Worn (May 2), an emotive new dance production, and The Psychology of Serial Killers (May 8), a talk on the dark underbelly of murder.

The brochure has full details of the ONScreen movies at the Adam Smith, from Judy (January 24) to The Personal History of David Copperfield (March 26).

For the first time ONFife has introduced a multi-buy offer, applicable to more than 60 shows, offering up to 20 per cent off ticket prices.

You can pick up a copy of the new brochure at any ONFife venue or library.

Alternatively find out more at www.onfife.com.