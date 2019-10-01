Phased opening planned for The Ironmongers Studio

The Alhambra Theatre Trust has announced its plans for the development of The Ironmongers Studio in Dunfermline, with a phased opening planned over the next 18 months.

The initial phase in the development will consist of the creation of two rehearsal rooms, one of which will be capable of being converted into a small studio theatre or cinema.

How the Ironmongers Studio in Dunfermline could look once complete

Plans for the theatre stage school, in the former Watt and Dewar Ironmongers premises in Dunfermline’s New Row, were approved by Fife Council in May.

The building will be transformed into a state-of-the-art studio theatre with 200 seats, arthouse cinema, rehearsal rooms, an admin block and space for retail/restaurant.

It is hoped The Ironmongers Studio can be a home for more innovative and niche productions, and also for the creation and development of new work.

A key aspect of the facility will be youth training classes, supporting young people interested in the arts. It will cover all aspects of performance arts, including acting and singing classes, as well as dance and confidence building classes.

The opportunities will be open to all and the rehearsal rooms and studio theatre will provide an additional facility for the Act, Sing, Dance performing arts school.

It is also planned that the facility will offer cinema experiences such as live screenings direct from London’s West End, offering a more unique and intimate cinema experience.

Claire Fletcher, PR Manager for the Alhambra Theatre, said: “The Ironmongers Studio aims to promote and create a diverse programme of events.

“It is hoped that this facility can establish itself as a flexible and attractive proposition for many local groups.”