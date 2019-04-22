Renowned former town artist set for a return to Fife

One of the artists responsible for some of the most iconic public art in Glenrothes is to return to his old stomping ground this week.

World renowned artist Malcolm Robertson, whose sculptures can be found from India to Florida in the USA, returns on Thursday to deliver the first in new series of guest speaker presentations hosted by the town’s Heritage Centre.

Town artist Malcolm Robertson with his Glenrothes statue 'Children of the World' in November 1989.

Mr Robertson, is responsible for some of the town’s most recognisable landmarks and sculptures including Giant Irises, George and Margaret, Birds and The Dream.

Malcolm with 'The Audience', created in 1993 with the help of pupils from Newcastle pPrimary School.

Malcolm joined the GDC’s architecture and planning department in 1978 as the replacement for original town artist David Harding who had blazed a trail with the pioneering programme of public art in Glenrothes.

Following that tradition, Malcolm’s 14 year tenure saw him produce a varied range of site-specific sculpture, artworks and murals and thus continued the town’s pioneering and ground breaking attitude to public art.

Securing the artist as the first guest speaker represents a coup for Heritage Centre volunteers who relocated to bigger premises close to Rothes Halls in the town’s Kingdom Shopping Centre in 2018.

“Malcolm is much in demand so we are delighted to have him as our first guest, especially as there is a growing appreciation for the town’s unique and vast collection of town art, “ said chairman Linda Ballingall.

The event takes place at Glenrothes and Area Heritage Centre, Rothes Halls Entrance to Kingdom Shopping Centre, Glenrothes on April 25 from 2pm, members free, guests £4.