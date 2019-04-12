Stage show celebrating boxing great Benny Lynch comes to Fife theatre

The story of Benny Lynch, Scotland’s first world boxing champion, is coming to the stage.

It stars Stephen Purdon – best known as Shellsuit Bob in BBC’s drama, River City – and acting legend David Hayman, and it comes to the Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline, on Friday, June 7.

The Benny Lynch Story recalls the life and times of one of our sporting icons, and a man who led a tough, often troubled life.

Lynch was the British, European and world flyweight champion, but he was dead at the age of 33.

Born in Glasgow,he learned his craft in the boxing booths at hugely popular touring carnivals.

He was one of the sport’s greatest stars in the 1930s, with a huge fan base from across his native Glasgow and beyond.

But, by the turn of the decade he was in decline with court appearances sparked by what turned out to be a lifelong battle with alcoholism.,

Lynch died of malnutrition in 1946. Over 2000 people attended his funeral.

That remarkable, and moving story is now the subject of

A national production touring in May and June 2019, the show tells the story of Scotland’s first ever boxing world champion. It is a poignant and entertaining look at his life, from his childhood in the Gorbals’ slums, to his boxing success and global stardom, and ultimately to his demise and untimely death in 1946 at the age of only 33.

His story has already been told in print and in film, and this play brings it to the stage.

Purdon takes on the role of Lynch, with fellow River City actor, Holly Jack, portraying his wife.

David Hayman, doyen of Scottish acting, plays Lynch’s coach and mentor, Sammy Wilson.

Ticket details from the box office or online at www.alhambradunfermline.com