Ten shows coming to Fife that must not be missed in 2020

With the start of the new year we look ahead to some of the top theatre, music and comedy that’s heading to the Kingdom in 2020.

A huge programme of events are taking place at venues around Fife over the coming months, but here’s just ten we’re sure you won’t want to miss.

1 Francis Rossi

Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline, Friday, May 29 (7pm)

The legendary Status Quo lead singer will share the secrets of his 50 plus years in rock ‘n’ roll when he takes to the stage for an intimate evening of chat and music. He’ll talk about his mishaps and adventures of life on the road with one of the biggest and most loved bands ever. Audiences can expect laughter, revelations, tales involving some of the giants of music, exclusive video clips and snatches of classic tunes. He’ll be joined on stage by award winning writer and broadcaster Mick Wall. More information from www.alhambradunfermline.com

2 Oor Wullie

Adam Smith Theatre, Kirkcaldy, Monday, March 9 until Wednesday, March 11 (Daily 7.30pm and Wed 2.30pm)

The iconic character from the popular Sunday Post comic strip is brought to life on stage with this musical adventure celebrating the 80th anniversary of Oor Wullie. Join Wullie, Fat Boab, Soapy Soutar, Wee Eck and the rest of the gang for this production, brought to the stage by Dundee Rep, Selladoor Worldwide and Noisemaker. More information from www.onfife.com

3 John Lydon

Rothes Halls, Glenrothes, Saturday, Novembe r7 (7.30pm)

The frontman and lyricist of the Sex Pistols and Public Image Ltd (PiL), John Lydon – aka Johnny Rotten – caused a political earthquake and transformed music for good. He comes to Glenrothes as part of his UK tour, I Could Be Wrong, I Could Be Right, which coincides with the publication of his new book of the same name. He’ll talk about how he sees life,a long with his extraordinary career and take audience questions too. Sounds like it could be a very interesting night.

More information from www.onfife.com

4 Ed Byrne

Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline, Friday, June 5 (8pm)

The popular comedian returns to the Dunfermline venue with his latest live show – If I’m Honest... Join him as he takes a long hard look at himself and tries to decide if he has any traits that are worth passing on to his children. His observational comedy is sure to have your sides hurting by the time you leave.

More information from www.alhambradunfermline.co.uk

5 The Skids Unplugged

Carnegie Hall, Dunfermline, Sunday, April 19 (8pm)

The Skids featuring Richard Jobson, Bruce Watson and Jamie Watson play the band’s hometown as part of a series of ‘unplugged’ dates in support of their acoustic album Peaceful Times. More information from www.onfife.com

6 Ladyboys of Bangkok

Adam Smith Theatre, Kirkcaldy, July 13-15 (time)

They are back once again, this time with their most elaborate show yet – Flight of Fancy. Sixteen of the world’s most glamorous showgirls – who just happen to be men – will entertain audiences with diamante dipped song and dance numbers. Expect magical moments from Las Vegas to Las Palmas, where Moulin Rouge meets Madonna, featuring over 400 stunning costumes. The theatre will be filled with a real party atmosphere as top tunes from the likes of Cher, Tina Turner, Calvin Harrris, Alexandra Burke, The Village People and Shania Twain will have you dancing in the aisles. The Ladyboys of Bangkok are always popular when they visit Kirkcaldy and it’s guaranteed to be a great night out.

More information from www.onfife.com

7 Aly Bain & Phil Cunningham

Carnegie Hall, Dunfermline, Thursday, August 6 (7.30pm)

This pair of stellar musicians are embarking on their 32nd year of working together, and their shows always prove a hit with the audiences. The duo have established themselves as the epitome of excellence in the world of traditional music. Enjoy an evening of musical magic and quick-witted humour.

More information from www.onfife.com

8 Arabella Weir

The Byre Theatre, St Andrews, March 29 (7.30pm)

This is the mother of all confessional shows from the bestselling author and star of The Fast Show and Two Doors Down. Does My Mum Loom Big In This? is for everyone who’s had a mother or been a mother, featuring true stories from Arabella’s dysfunctional childhood, her perilous career and her life as a single working mother.

More information from www.byretheatre.com

9 Ian Waite and Vincent Simone

Adam Smith Theatre, Kirkcaldy, Friday, April 17 (7.30pm)

After the success of their 2019 tour, the Ballroom Boys are set to return with a brand new show...Act Two. The Strictly Come Dancing stars are promising audiences another evening of old-fashioned variety with dance, comedy and song. They will be joined by their stunning dance partners and a world class singer for the evening. A chance to see all your favourite ballroom dances, including the Viennese Waltz, Foxtrot and Rhumba, performed live on stage in front of you. And of course, there will be an incredible Argentine Tango routine performed by the master Vincent. More information from www.onfife.com

10 Janey Godley

The Byre Theatre, St Andrews, Tuesday, March 3 (8pm)

The Queen of Scottish Comedy is coming to St Andrews with her new show featuring live voice-overs and stand up like you’ve never seen before. Godley has over 20 years experience of performing award winning comedy around the world and this promises to be another great evening of comedy.

More information from www.byretheatre.com