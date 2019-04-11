TV personality Kim Woodburn brings live show to Fife venue

TV personality Kim Woodburn is coming to Fife to talk about her career.

The former ‘I’m A Celebrity’ star is in conversation at the Carnegie Hall, Dunfermline, on Saturday, August 10.

She will be looking back on he hit TV series ‘How Clean Is Your House’ – which she made with Aggie MacKenzie and ran for six series on Channel 4.

Since then, Kim has appeared on Celebrity Big Brother where she clashed with a number of housemates, and I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here where she finished third.

In 2006, she published her autobiography.

Kim will be in conversation with BBC radio and journalist, Alex Belfield.

Ticket details from the box office or HERE www.onfife.com