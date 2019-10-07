Exhibition and album tribute to Fife photographer

The work of an Anstruther photographer is to be celebrated with a new exhibition – and an album launch.

Musicians in the East Neuk are set to pay tribute to Scott Morris who documented the area’s vibrant scene.

His premature death last April from an aggressive form of brain tumour, aged just 59, stunned the community.

His photography was widely admired, and, as a poignant tribute, the musicians he shot playing live in local pubs will launch a new album in Pittenweem.

The George Street Sessions Volume 2 will feature original works by a number of bands, plus a poem read by Fife actor, Clive Russell, who starred in game Of Thrones.

There will also be an exhibition of Scott’s work.

It ha been curated by Clive Gray, one of the many musicians he photographed playing locally at venues such as The Boathouse, which hosts the open mic Sunday Social, and The Haven, which overlooks Cellardyke harbour.

Clive said: “To have an event documented is to make it real and accessible to others. Scott’s photos were more than that.

“He captured moments that we otherwise might not be aware of. He was the visual expression of the musical experience that we partook in every Sunday.”

Clive helped choose photographs - with the help of step-father, Iain Gray - for a new edition of Scott’s work entitled The Boathouse Sessions, which will go on sale when the memorial exhibition of photography opens in Pittenweem on Friday.

The exhibition was the idea of local artist Tim Fitzpatrick.

He said: “From the first meeting Scott and I began a friendship and collaboration that carried across so much of what we both did.

“We supported each other with ideas involving imagery, film, light and sound in projects in the East Neuk and then further afield. Scott, like myself, had an instinct to experiment with many forms of the photographic image, both in film or stills. “

The CD has been mastered by Scots record producer Callum Malcolm who has worked with Mark Knopfler, Simple Minds, Big Country and The Blue Nile, among many others.

Having been involved in the East Neuk music scene since 2014 – a place that’s home to acclaimed artists such as King Creosote and James Yorkston – Gray wanted to record musicians after being hugely impressed by local talent.

He said: “As a producer in Germany I recorded over 50 albums with musicians and made many music films, mostly classical, so when I came to the East Neuk in 2014 I was very surprised to find such an active music community playing at such a high level. This led to the idea of recording the first George Street Sessions album in 2017.”